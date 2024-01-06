IGNOU Admit Card 2024 Released At ignou.ac.in: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

IGNOU Hall Ticket 2024: The IGNOU BEd, IGNOU PhD, and IGNOU BSCNPB entrance exam admit cards are now available for download from the official website of the Indira Gandhi National Open University. The entrance exams for these programs are scheduled for January 7, 2024, and will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 01:00 PM. Candidates need to use their login credentials, comprising the registration number and password, to access the IGNOU BEd and other admit cards for 2024. Remember to carry the admit card to the examination hall, as it is a mandatory requirement for entry.

IGNOU PhD Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

IGNOU BEd Admit Card 2024: Direct Link

The IGNOU Ph.D. entrance examination is scheduled to take place from 10 am to 1 pm, the BSc Nursing examination will be conducted between 10 am and 12:30 pm, and the B.Ed examination is set for 2 pm to 4 pm. Attached here are the steps and a direct link for candidates to download their respective admit cards. To access the IGNOU BEd and other admit cards for 2024, candidates are required to have their registration number and password ready.

IGNOU Entrance Test 2024: Steps To Download Hall Ticket

- Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

- On homepage, click on IGNOU Entrance Test 2024 hall ticket link

- In the next step, enter the login details and click on submit

- Post submitting the details, IGNOU hall ticket will appear on screen

- Check the hall ticket and download the page

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

