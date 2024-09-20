IIM CAT Registration 2024 Ends Today At iimcat.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

IIM CAT Registration 2024: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 application window will close today, September 20. Candidates who have not yet applied for postgraduate management programmes can submit their applications via the official website, iimcat.ac.in. This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is organizing CAT, scheduled for November 24, 2024. The exam will be held across approximately 170 cities, and candidates can select five preferred cities in the application form. A brief edit window will open after the registration window closes on September 20, allowing registered candidates to modify their photo, signature, and test city preferences, if necessary.

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or an equivalent CGPA. For candidates belonging to the ST, SC, and PwD categories, a minimum of 45% is required in their bachelor's degree. The CAT exam will consist of 66 questions divided into three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. Candidates have 40 minutes per section, with PwD candidates receiving over 50 minutes. The order of the sections is fixed, but candidates can navigate within each section and mark questions for review during the allotted time.

IIM CAT Registration 2024: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'New Candidate Registration' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your basic information to create a user ID and password.

Step 4: Log in using the newly generated credentials.

Step 5: Complete the form with your personal and academic details.

Step 6: Choose five preferred cities for the exam.

Step 7: Upload the required documents in the specified format.

Step 8: Download and print the form for future reference.

The CAT 2024 exam is set for November 24, 2024. Candidates can apply after verifying their eligibility criteria. The registration fee for CAT 2024 is Rs 1,250 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, while it is Rs 2,500 for all other categories.