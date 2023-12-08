IIM CAT Result 2023 To Be OUT Soon At iimcat.ac.in- Check Date, Time And Other Details Here

IIM CAT Result 2023: In due course, IIM Lucknow will disclose the CAT Result, cut off. The answer key was issued on December 5, 2023, and the objection window closes today, December 8, 2023, at 5 PM. Candidates who desire to object may do so on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can access the answer key and response sheet by logging in. You must enter your login option and password.

Indian Institute of Management (IM) Lucknow held the CAT 2023 Exam on November 26, 2023, in three different timeslots: 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM.

The exam was administered at 167 examination centres across India. There were three sections of the paper: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Each division contained 24, 20, and 22 questions.

IIM CAT 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website (iimcat.ac.in)

Click on 'CAT 2023 scorecard download'

Enter CAT 2023 ID and password.

Click on the 'scorecard' tab.

Download the CAT result 2023 PDF.

There were over 3.28 lakh individuals that enrolled for the CAT 2023 Exam, while approximately 2.88 lakh participants took the exam. The overall attendance rate was around 88 percent. Based on prior trends, the IIM CAT result 2023 is scheduled to be issued this month or early in January.