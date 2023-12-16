IIM CAT Result 2023 To Be Released Soon At iimcat.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Scorecard

IIM CAT Result 2023: IIM Lucknow is anticipated to unveil the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 shortly on iimcat.ac.in. The upcoming release is consistent with the previous year's schedule, as the results were announced on December 22. Considering historical patterns, it is expected that CAT 2023 results will be disclosed in the coming week. The provisional answer key was made available by IIM Lucknow on December 5, 2023, and candidates had until December 8, 2023, to submit objections. Following this process, the final answer key will be formulated, taking into account the objections raised by candidates. To access the CAT 2023 Result, candidates should have their login ID and password ready for authentication.

Indian Institute of Management (IM) Lucknow held the CAT 2023 Exam on November 26, 2023, in three different timeslots: 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM.

The exam was administered at 167 examination centres across India. There were three sections of the paper: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Each division contained 24, 20, and 22 questions.

IIM CAT 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website (iimcat.ac.in)

Click on 'CAT 2023 scorecard download'

Enter CAT 2023 ID and password.

Click on the 'scorecard' tab.

Download the CAT result 2023 PDF.

There were over 3.28 lakh individuals that enrolled for the CAT 2023 Exam, while approximately 2.88 lakh participants took the exam. The overall attendance rate was around 88 percent. Based on prior trends, the IIM CAT result 2023 is scheduled to be issued this month or early in January.