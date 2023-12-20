IIM CAT Results 2023-24 At iimcat.ac.in- Check Latest Update, Steps To Download Scorecard And More Here

IIM CAT Result 2023: The results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 by IIM Lucknow are anticipated to be released soon on the official website iimcat.ac.in. This expected release aligns with the schedule of the previous year when the results were announced on December 22. Based on historical trends, it is anticipated that the CAT 2023 results will be revealed in the coming week. IIM Lucknow provided the provisional answer key on December 5, 2023, and candidates were given until December 8, 2023, to raise objections. Following this, the final answer key will be prepared, taking into consideration the objections raised by candidates. To check the CAT 2023 Result, candidates need to have their login ID and password ready for authentication.

Indian Institute of Management (IM) Lucknow held the CAT 2023 Exam on November 26, 2023, in three different timeslots: 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM.

The exam was administered at 167 examination centres across India. There were three sections of the paper: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). Each division contained 24, 20, and 22 questions.

IIM CAT 2023: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website (iimcat.ac.in)

Click on 'CAT 2023 scorecard download'

Enter CAT 2023 ID and password.

Click on the 'scorecard' tab.

Download the CAT result 2023 PDF.

There were over 3.28 lakh individuals that enrolled for the CAT 2023 Exam, while approximately 2.88 lakh participants took the exam. The overall attendance rate was around 88 percent. Based on prior trends, the IIM CAT result 2023 is scheduled to be issued this month or early in January.