JECA 2024 Registration Begins At wbjeeb.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

JECA 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has begun JECA 2024 registration on its official website. Applicants from the unreserved category will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while those from the OBC, SC, ST, EWS, and third-gender categories will be charged Rs 400. Payments are only accepted through net banking, debit card, credit cards, UPI, and QR code. Candidates having a bachelor's degree or those in the final semester of their programme may apply for the examination. Candidates must enter a valid mobile number and email address during the registration procedure. The board stated that students will get all JECA 2024 messages via their registered mobile number and email address.

Students seeking admission to Master of Computer Application (MCA) programmes in the state's colleges can apply for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam for Computer Application (WB JECA 2024) through April 30.

JECA 2024: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in/jeca.

On the homepage, click the 'online application form' option.

In the following tab, click on 'new registration' and then fill out the application form

Log in with the application number and password.

Fill out the JECA 2024 application form and submit the fee.

Please download the application form for future reference.

The JECA 2024 question paper will contain two categories of questions: category 1 and category 2. The question paper will include 80 category 1 questions for one mark each and 20 category 2 questions worth two marks each. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board stated that an erroneous answer in category 1 will result in a deduction of 0.25 points. However, there will be no negative marks in Category 2.