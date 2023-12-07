trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696267
NewsEducation
JEE 2024

JEE 2024 Correction window closes tomorrow on jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check details Here

JEE 2024 Correction window Will close tomorrow candidates who have applied for the examination can make change to their application by log in to  jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

JEE 2024 Correction window closes tomorrow on jeemain.nta.ac.in- Check details Here

The JEE 2024 amendment window has opened for the joint selection test (JEE) mains 2024 meeting 1. Up-and-comers can check and make changes to their application. To log in, visit the

National Testing Agency. The cutoff time for making changes is 11:50 p.m. on November 8.
All competitors enrolled for the impending assessment are encouraged to visit the authority site (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) to confirm their subtleties. The National Testing Agency (NTA) expressed in a notice that up-and-comers ought to likewise make remedies to their specifics in the separate application structure if fundamental.

As per the warning, "Competitors are permitted to make remedies until December 8, 2023 (up to 11:50 p.m.). After this cutoff time, no revisions to the subtleties will be engaged by NTA under any condition. The extra expense, where relevant, should be paid by the concerned competitor through a credit or charge card, net banking, or UPI.

JEE 2024 Correction window: Reasonable Changes

The primary meeting of JEE Principal 2024 is booked to occur from January 24 to February 1. Applicants who effectively clear the assessment can apply for admission to NITs, IIITs, and others taking an interest in designing schools. Furthermore, the test will be a waitlist contender for the IIT JEE Progressed test

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong tearful appeals women to have more babies
DNA Video
DNA: Trailer of 'BJP Raj' in Rajasthan!
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Gogamedi Murder
DNA Video
DNA: Cyclone Michaung makes landfall, claims 12 lives
DNA Video
DNA: Mizoram set to get a new CM
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Telangana Election Result 2023: 3 reasons of BRS defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be CM of Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: What's BJP win in 3 states mean for 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?