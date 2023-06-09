JEE Advanced 2023: Response Sheets To Release Today, Results On June 18

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, will make available the response sheet of candidates who took the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced Examination 2023 on June 9. Candidates can access and download their response sheets from the official website of JEE Advanced at https://jeeadv.ac.in/.

The preliminary answer key will be published on June 11, and students will have the opportunity to provide feedback and comments until June 12. Subsequently, the final answer key will be released on June 18, along with the announcement of the results.

Once the preliminary answer key is released, applicants will be able to download their response sheets and calculate their probable score.

IIT JEE Advanced Response Sheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website of JEE Adv — https://jeeadv.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the response sheet link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as application number and other requested details

Step 4: The response sheet of both papers will appear on your screen

Step 5: Check and download the same for future reference

The applicants’ scores will be determined using the final answer key. Only candidates who took part in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for the rank list. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 consisted of three sections — Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics.

Paper 1 had a total of 51 questions, with 17 questions in each part, and was worth 180 marks in total. Each correct response in Paper 1 earned 3 marks. Paper 2 had four parts for each section and allotted 60 marks for each section.

IIT, Guwahati will also be releasing the final category-wise cut-off marks on June 18. Candidates will be able to check the cut-off to know the minimum marks required for General/OBC/SC/ST/EWS category candidates to get admission to IIT.

Only those candidates who appear in both Papers I and II will be taken into consideration for the ranking. The combined score for any subject will be determined by adding the marks from the two papers. The applicant's overall score in the JEE (Advanced) 2023 exam is calculated by adding their marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The aggregate score of the candidates is used to create the rank list.