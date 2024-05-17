JEE Advanced 2024 Admit Card Released At jeeadv.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

JEE Advanced 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has released the admit card for the JEE Advanced 2024 test. As scheduled, the admit card was made available at 10 a.m. today on jeeadv.ac.in. Registered applicants taking the JEE Advanced exam can now download their admit cards. To get the IIT JEE Advanced admit card, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth. IIT Madras will hold the JEE Advanced test on May 26, 2024, for more than 1.91 lakh students. Paper 1 will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Paper 2 from 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The admit card will have the candidate's name, roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2024, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence, and category. In addition, the admit card will provide the name and address of the candidate's designated examination centre.

JEE Advanced 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official IIT JEE website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click the JEE Advanced 2024 admit card link on the home page.

A new page will open, where candidates can input their login information.

Click submit to download the page.

Keep a hard copy for future reference

As per the official website, a copy of the candidates' responses will be released on May 31, 2024. The online display of the provisional answer key will take place on June 2, 2024. The objection window will remain open until June 3, 2024. The results and final answer key will be made available on June 9, 2024.