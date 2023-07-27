josaa.nic.in, JOSAA Round 6 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At josaa.nic.in- Direct Link To Check Here

JOSAA Seat Allotment Result 2023: The result of the JOSAA Round 6 seat allocation is now available on the official website. Candidates who enrolled for and participated in the counseling procedure can access and get their results on the official website - josaa.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to report online with relevant documentation. Candidates may request a seat withdrawal from July 26, 2023, to July 27, 2023, and withdrawal response questions may be submitted from July 26 to July 28 till 5 p.m.

JOSAA Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required

• Class 12-mark sheet

• Certificate to prove date of birth

• JEE Main seat allotment letter issued by JOSAA

• Three passport-size photographs

• JEE Main admit card and scorecard, caste certificate (if any)

JOSAA Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps to check here

1. Visit the official website of JOSAA at josaa.nic.in.

2. On the homepage click on the link which reads, "Round 5 Seat Allocation Result for JOSAA 2023"

3. Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to key in their login credentials

4. Post submitting the details, seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

5. Go through the same and download it

6. Take its printout for future reference

7. For more details, go to the official website

Payment for the partial entrance fee (PAF) must be made online before July 31, 2023 at 5 p.m. Visit the CSAB website for more information about Institute reporting, admissions, and special rounds.