karresults.nic.in, Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023: PUC 2 Supplementary Result Released At karresults.nic.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023: Karnataka 2nd PUC extra result 2023 is likely to be released today by the Department of Pre-University Education. The results for class 12 students who registered and took the exam are expected to be released soon. Students who took the supplemental exams will be able to check their scorecards on the official website karresults.nic.in after the results are released.

Between May 22 and June 2, 2023, the Karnataka Board held class 12 supplementary exams.

The exams were held in two sessions, with the morning shift taking place between 10:15 AM and 1:30 PM and the afternoon shift taking place between 2:15 PM and 5:30 PM. Only students who did not pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations in 2023 took the supplementary examinations.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023: Websites to Check

karresults.nic.in result.dkpucpa.com

kseeb.kar.nic.in

Pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

• Go to the official website karresults.nic.in or any of official websites mentioned above.

• On the homepage, click on the link.

• On redirected page, enter your registration number and other details.

• Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Supplementary Result will appear on the screen.

• Go through the same and download it.

• Take its printout for future reference

On April percent, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 was announced for 7.2 lakh students. When the results are available, the direct link will be provided here.