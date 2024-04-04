Karnataka NMMS Result 2024 Released At dsert.karnataka.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Karnataka NMMS Result 2024: The Karnataka NMMS 2024 results have been released by the Department of State Educational Research and Training, or DSERT. The National Means Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam results have been released. Candidates who took the test can check and obtain their results on the official website, dsert.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka NMMS 2024 exam was held on January 7 in a single shift for three hours. Students who pass this scholarship exam will be eligible for an annual scholarship grant of Rs. 12,000. Every year, the Ministry of Education awards a total of 1,000,000 scholarships to eligible eighth-grade students.

Karnataka NMMS 2024: Steps to check here

• Concerned students should visit the official website, dsert.karnataka.gov.in.

• On the homepage, select the NMMS tab.

• Next, click on the NMMS outcome 2024 link.

• The Karnataka NMMS 2024 district wise merit list 2024 will appear on the screen.

• Locate your district, name, and registration number.

• Review and download your results.

• Print it for future reference.

The NMMS examination is divided into two parts: the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). Each paper carries a total of 90 marks.