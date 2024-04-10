karresults.nic.in, KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 DECLARED- Check Steps To Download Here

Karnataka PUC Result 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released the results for the 2nd PUC or Class 12 examinations of 2024 today. The announcement was made during a press conference scheduled for 10 am. Students can access their Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2024 by visiting the official website, karresults.nic.in, and logging in with their registration number and date of birth. The overall pass percentage stands at 81.15 percent this year. The link to download the Karnataka Class 12 results 2024 will become active at 11 AM.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: Steps to Download Mark Sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website:karresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: 2nd PUC Result 2024 Karnataka will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the marksheet

Karnataka PUC Result 2024: Exam Details

The Karnataka PUC exams for the year 2024 took place from March 1 to 22, conducted in a single shift from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm. Approximately 7 lakh students participated in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams this year. Students can exclusively access their results through online platforms. Nevertheless, physical copies of the mark sheets and certificates will be dispatched to schools at a later date.

Karnataka Class 12th Result 2024: Passing Criteria

To pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam this year, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks. If a student falls short of this requirement, they can receive grace marks, with teachers allowed to give up to 5 percent extra marks. Those who still don't meet the passing criteria will have to take compartment exams for the subjects they failed. If a student fails all subjects, they'll have to repeat the entire academic year.