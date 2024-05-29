KEA KSET 2024 Result OUT At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

KSET Result 2023-24: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the results for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2024. A total of 6,675 candidates have qualified in the examination conducted on January 13. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can download the Karnataka SET result by visiting the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. They will need their login credentials, such as registration number and date of birth, to access the KSET result 2024.

KSET Result 2024: Direct Link

KSET Result 2024: Cut Off

According to the official notice, 1,17,303 candidates registered for the exam, with 95,201 appearing. Among the qualified candidates, 3,398 are men, 3,180 are women, and 97 are from the third gender. The KEA has declared the KSET 2024 results for all 41 subjects, including commerce, Kannada, English, economics, and history.

The Karnataka SET scorecard 2024 includes the candidate's name, roll number, application number, photograph, signature, category, subject applied for, marks obtained in each paper, total marks, percentage of marks, qualifying status, cutoff marks for each category, and rank (if applicable).

“The E-certificates will be issued by KEA to the qualified candidates shortly after document verification,” the official notice read.

KSET Result 2024: Steps To Download

-Visit the KSET official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on the KSET result tab.

- Enter the KSET roll number and date of birth.

- The KSET result 2023 will appear on the screen.

- Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

KSET Result 2024: Passing Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for KSET 2024 are 40% out of a total of 200 marks cumulatively in Paper 1 and Paper 2 for general category candidates. Candidates from Cat-I, IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and persons with disabilities (PWD), including visually handicapped (VH) and physically handicapped (PH) categories, should score 35% out of 200 marks in both papers.