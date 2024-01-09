trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2707730
KERALA SET ADMIT CARD 2024

Kerala SET Admit Card 2024 Released At lbsedp.lbscentre.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

LBS Centre for Science and Technology released admit card for Kerala SET exam, scroll down for the direct link and steps to download hall ticket. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kerala SET 2024: The LBS Centre for Science and Technology in Kerala has released the admit card for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024. Candidates applying for the Kerala SET 2024 can download the admit card from lbsedp.lbscentre.in. The Kerala SET 2024 is scheduled for January 21 and consists of two papers: Paper I, which is common for all candidates, covering General Knowledge (Part A) and Aptitude in Teaching (Part B). Paper II focuses on the candidate's chosen subject of specialization at the Post Graduate (PG) level.

Kerala SET 2024: Direct Link

Kerala SET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download 

- Visit the official website of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology at lbsedp.lbscentre.in.
- On the homepage click on the link that reads "Admit Card for Kerala State Eligibility Test – January 2024."
- You will be redirected to a new page,
- Enter your login credentials.
- Your Kerala SET admit card 2024 will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Kerala SET 2024: Exam Pattern 

Each paper in the Kerala SET 2024 has a duration of 120 minutes. Paper I comprises 120 questions, with 60 questions each for Part A and Part B, and each question carries one mark. In Paper II, there are 120 questions, carrying one mark each, for subjects other than Mathematics and Statistics. For Mathematics and Statistics, there are 80 questions, with each carrying 1.5 marks.

