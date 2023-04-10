topStoriesenglish2593295
LIC ADO Prelims Results 2023 Declared On licindia.in, Direct Link To Download PDF Here

LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 is now available on the official website- licindia.in, scroll down for the direct link to check the result.

Apr 10, 2023

LIC ADO Result 2023: The Life Corporation Of India (LIC) has declared the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Prelims exam results 2023. Candidates can now check and download the  LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 from the official website licindia.in. 
Candidates can check the LIC ADO Result from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's How Download LIC ADO Prelims result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - licindia.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on carreers Step tab 

Step 3: Now click on link that reads "Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23"

Step 4: Click on your respective zone like North zone,  East etc to check your LIC ADO Result 2023

Step 5: Download the PDF and check for your roll number

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023: Direct Link 

LIC is scheduled to conduct the Mains exam on April 23, 2023 for 1216 vacancies for the Apprentice Development Officer.

