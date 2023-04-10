LIC ADO Prelims Results 2023 Declared On licindia.in, Direct Link To Download PDF Here
LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 is now available on the official website- licindia.in, scroll down for the direct link to check the result.
LIC ADO Result 2023: The Life Corporation Of India (LIC) has declared the Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) Prelims exam results 2023. Candidates can now check and download the LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 from the official website licindia.in.
Candidates can check the LIC ADO Result from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.
Here's How Download LIC ADO Prelims result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website - licindia.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on carreers Step tab
Step 3: Now click on link that reads "Recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23"
Step 4: Click on your respective zone like North zone, East etc to check your LIC ADO Result 2023
Step 5: Download the PDF and check for your roll number
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023: Direct Link
LIC is scheduled to conduct the Mains exam on April 23, 2023 for 1216 vacancies for the Apprentice Development Officer.
