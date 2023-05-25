topStoriesenglish2613447
NTA CMAT RESULT 2023

Live Updates | CMAT 2023 Result (TODAY): NTA CMAT Results To Be Declared At 6 PM On cmat.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

NTA will declare the Common Management Admission Test result 2023 today, scroll down for the direct link and latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 05:45 PM IST|Source:

Live Updates | CMAT 2023 Result (TODAY): NTA CMAT Results To Be Declared At 6 PM On cmat.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard Here
NTA CMAT 2023 Live: National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) result 2023, today, May 25 in online mode. Over 50,000 candidates appeared for this MBA entrance test and are awaiting the NTA CMAT result 2023. Candidates will be able to check their CMAT 2023 result on the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. After the CMAT results 2023 has been announced, candidates can download NTA CMAT result 2023, by entering their CMAT 2023 application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Candidates must note that the NTA CMAT scorecard 2023 will mention the All India Rank (AIR), sectional marks, and total CMAT marks. Based on CMAT 2023 result, candidates will be shortlisted for further rounds of the selection process at MBA colleges accepting CMAT 2023 scores.

25 May 2023
17:44 PM

NTA CMAT 2023 Result Live Updates: Date And Time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be declaring the CMAT 2023 result today, May 25, 2023. 

