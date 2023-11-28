LIVE | Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: CBSE, ICSE Timetable Likely To Be Out This Week- Check Latest Updates Here
Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu have issued Class 10 and 12 board exam timetables. Whereas CBSE, ICSE datesheet will be out soon, scroll down for the live updates.
Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates: The timetable for upcoming board exams, including those conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE), and various state boards, will soon be accessible on their respective official websites. Students preparing for the CBSE board exams in classes 10th and 12th can download the timetable from cbse.gov.in once it is officially released. Similarly, the ICSE 10th and 12th Board exam date timetable will be posted on the official website cisce.org.
Notably, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) and the Tamil Nadu board have recently unveiled their examination schedules for the year 2024. As per the JAC 10th and 12th timetable for 2024, the exams are scheduled to take place from February 6 to February 26. For the Tamil Nadu board, the 10th public exams for 2024 are slated from March 26 to February 8, while the 12th public exams are set to be conducted from March 1 to March 22.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On ICSE, CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024
Board Exam Live Updates: ICSE 10th, 12th Datesheet Soon
ICSE will soon announce the exam schedule for the 10th, 12th Board 2024. Once released, the exam timetable will be available on the official website- cisce.org.
Board Exam Date 2024 Live Updates: JAC Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Timetable Out
Jharkhand Academic Council is scheduled to conduct the JAC class 10th, 12th board exam 2024 from February 6 to February 26.
Board Exam Datesheet 2024 Live: CBSE Likely To Release 10th, 12th Board Time Table This Week
Central Board of Secondary Education will declare the exam schedule for the CBSE 10th, 12th Board 2024 soon. The board is expected to conduct the final exams for classes 10th and 12th in the month of March. Once released, students appearing for the CBSE board exam for classes 10th and 12th will be able to download the timetable from - cbse.gov.in.