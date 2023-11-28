LIVE | Board Exam Date Sheet 2024: CBSE, ICSE Timetable Likely To Be Out This Week- Check Latest Updates Here

Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Live Updates: The timetable for upcoming board exams, including those conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE), and various state boards, will soon be accessible on their respective official websites. Students preparing for the CBSE board exams in classes 10th and 12th can download the timetable from cbse.gov.in once it is officially released. Similarly, the ICSE 10th and 12th Board exam date timetable will be posted on the official website cisce.org.

Notably, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) and the Tamil Nadu board have recently unveiled their examination schedules for the year 2024. As per the JAC 10th and 12th timetable for 2024, the exams are scheduled to take place from February 6 to February 26. For the Tamil Nadu board, the 10th public exams for 2024 are slated from March 26 to February 8, while the 12th public exams are set to be conducted from March 1 to March 22.