PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations Tomorrow, 5 July. Official talking to an English daily said that the Punjab board Class 10 results will be declared at around 12:30 pm on July 5. 2022. PSEB will hold a press conference for Punjab board Class 10th results and release the result data like pass percentage, and toppers' names. PSEB 10th results will be available on the board websites after the press conference.

Once declared students can check their results at pseb.ac.in. In the academic session 2021-22 PSEB 10th Exam was conducted in two terms. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and the PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022 to May 19, 2022.

