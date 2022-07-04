PSEB 10th Result 2022 (Soon) Live: BIG Update! Punjab Board Class 10 Result NOT today at pseb.ac.in- check date, time here
PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations will be declared Tomorrow, 5 July at pseb.ac.in, scroll down for timing and other details.
Trending Photos
PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the PSEB 10th result 2022 for term 2 examinations Tomorrow, 5 July. Official talking to an English daily said that the Punjab board Class 10 results will be declared at around 12:30 pm on July 5. 2022. PSEB will hold a press conference for Punjab board Class 10th results and release the result data like pass percentage, and toppers' names. PSEB 10th results will be available on the board websites after the press conference.
Once declared students can check their results at pseb.ac.in. In the academic session 2021-22 PSEB 10th Exam was conducted in two terms. The PSEB 10th Exam 2022 Term 1 was conducted from December 13, 2021 to December 18, 2022 and the PSEB 10th Exam 2022 was scheduled from April 29, 2022 to May 19, 2022.
PSEB10th result 2022: Here's how to check your result
Once released, students can follow the steps given below to check their Punjab board class 10th results
- Go to punjab.indiaresults.com.
- Click on the Secondary Class 10th PSEB result 2022 link.
- Enter the name in the window and click on the ‘Find Results’ button.
- Choose a student from the list shown on the screen and click on the ‘Get Results’ button.
- PSEB 10th class result 2022 name-wise will open on the screen.
PSEB 10th Term 2 result 2022: Date and Time
The Punjab Board class 10th result term 2 will be announced by July 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM as per the board officials. An official confirmation from the Punjab Board is awaited.
PSEB Board result 2022: Official Announcement
The PSEB 10th result 2022 will be declared on July 5, told officials.The 10th result date 2022 PSEB will be released on pseb.ac.in 10th result 2022 after the press conference, an official notification from board awaited.
Punjab 10th result 2022 term 2: Websites to check PSEB 10th result 2022
- pseb.ac.in
- ssapunjab.org
- punjab.indiaresults.com
PSEB 10th results 2022 to be declared on July 5, at 12:30 PM.
More Stories