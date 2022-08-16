NewsEducation
TNEA 2022

TNEA rank list 2022 LIVE: Tamil Nadu to release TNEA rank list TODAY at tneaonline.org, check latest updates here

TNEA Rank List 2022 will be soon available on the official website tneaonline.org, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:14 AM IST|Source:

LIVE Blog

TNEA 2022 Rank List LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu is expected to release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA 2022 rank list today, August 16. Once released, candidates will be able to check their TNEA rank list from the official website - tneaonline.org. However, candidates must notice that no official confirmation has been issued for the release date and time of TNEA rank list 2022.  

The TNEA rank list 2022 will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the students in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry which will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50 and Chemistry – 50).  Selected candidates will be able to apply for TNEA 2022 counselling which is scheduled to begin on August 20, 2022.

16 August 2022
07:11 AM

TNEA Rank List 2022: Counselling schedule

TNEA counseling 2022 will begin shortly after the release of TNEA 2022 rank list on the official website tneaonline.org. As per the latest media reports, TNEA counseling will commence on August 20, 2022.

07:09 AM

TNEA Rank List 2022: Here's how to check

Candidates will be able to check their TNEA rank list using their Email ID and Password on the official website tneaonline.org, once the list is available.

07:06 AM

TNEA 2022: Rank List releasing TODAY

DoTE Tamil Nadu will release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022 rank list today, August 16 on official website of TNEA - tneaonline.org.

