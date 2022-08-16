TNEA 2022 Rank List LIVE Updates: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu is expected to release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA 2022 rank list today, August 16. Once released, candidates will be able to check their TNEA rank list from the official website - tneaonline.org. However, candidates must notice that no official confirmation has been issued for the release date and time of TNEA rank list 2022.

The TNEA rank list 2022 will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the students in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry which will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50 and Chemistry – 50). Selected candidates will be able to apply for TNEA 2022 counselling which is scheduled to begin on August 20, 2022.