Live updates | UPSSSC PET Result 2022 to be OUT soon, check release date time and more
UPSSC PET Result 2022 Live: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission will soon release the UPSSSC PET Result 2022. The UPSSSC is expected to release the UP PET Result 2022 in the month of January. Once released, candidates will be able to check their UPSSSC PET Result 2022 on the official website- upsssc.gov.in.Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the UPSSSC Mains Exam for recruitment of various Group C Posts.
Candidates must notice that the UPSSSC has not issued the release date and time for the UP PET Result 2022 yet and official information is awaited.
It is pertinent to note that the commission has released the revised answer key for UPSSC PET 2022 on its official website and candidates can download the same from upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC PET 2022 final answer key
UPSSSC PET 2022 result declared?
UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2022
UPSSSC released the revised answer key for UPSSC PET 2022 on January 9. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the revised UPSSC PET 2022 Answer Key from the official website- upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC PET 2022 Exam
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission conducted the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) on October 15 and October 16, 2022 in two shifts i.e. from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM. The commission released the first answer key and the objections were invited upto 22 December 2022. According to reports, around 25 lakh candidates participated in the exam.
UPSSSC PET Result 2022 releasing soon
