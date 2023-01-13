Live updates | UPSSSC PET Result 2022 to be OUT soon, check release date time and more

UPSSC PET Result 2022 Live: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission will soon release the UPSSSC PET Result 2022. The UPSSSC is expected to release the UP PET Result 2022 in the month of January. Once released, candidates will be able to check their UPSSSC PET Result 2022 on the official website- upsssc.gov.in.Qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the UPSSSC Mains Exam for recruitment of various Group C Posts.

Candidates must notice that the UPSSSC has not issued the release date and time for the UP PET Result 2022 yet and official information is awaited.

It is pertinent to note that the commission has released the revised answer key for UPSSC PET 2022 on its official website and candidates can download the same from upsssc.gov.in.

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest and Live updates on UPSSSC PET Result 2022