LSAT 2024 January Session Result To Be Out Tomorrow At lsatindia.in- Check Steps To Download Here
LSAT 2024: Candidates can download the LSAT January session result 2024 by entering their registration number and date of birth, scroll down for more details.
LSAT 2024: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) is set to announce the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) 2024 January session results tomorrow, February 7. Candidates who take the entrance exam can view the LSAT January 2024 results on the official website, lsatindia.in.Candidates can download the LSAT result 2024 for the January session using their login credentials, which include their registration number and date of birth.
LSAT 2024: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates
|LSAT India 2024 January exams
|January 20 to 21
|LSAT India 2024 January result
|February 7
|LSAT India 2024 May exams
|May 16 to 19, 2024
|LSAT India 2024 May result
|To be updated
LSAT 2024: Here’s how to check
- Visit the official website, www.lsatindia.in.
- On the webpage, select LSAT 2024 January session results.
- Enter your login information
- The LSAT India 2024 January scorecard will appear on your screen.
- Download and print the document for future reference.
Candidates with LSAT scores can apply for admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, and integrated Ph.D. programmes at several Indian law institutes. The legal schools will conduct counselling based on the percentile score of the LSAT India 2024. However, the counselling process will differ from college to college. The LSAT India 2024 January session exam was held on January 20 and 21, 2024, and was proctored.
