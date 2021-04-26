Madhya Pradesh board decision to postpone or cancel Class 10, 12 exams likely today

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government is likely to take a decision on whether to conduct or cancel Class 10 Board examinations.

In a high-level meeting to be chaired by MP School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, a decision will be taken about Class 10 and 12 Board exams.

Class 10 exams are likely to get cancelled. The final result of these students will be prepared on the basis of internal assessment, sources told Zee News Madhya Pradesh.

Board examination for Class 10 was earlier scheduled to commence from April 30. It was however postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. A decision regarding Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12 Exams 2021 can also be taken on Monday in the meeting.

On April 14, the MPBSE had deferred board exams for Class 10 and 12 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier, the CBSE had also postponed Class 12 board exams. It cancelled the Class 10 board exams altogether while deciding to promote students on the basis of internal assessment.

