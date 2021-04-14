Madhya Pradesh Board Exams for Class 10, 12 postponed amid COVID-19 surge

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government has postponed the board exams for Class 10 and 12 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country.

The exams will be conducted a month later than the original schedule, that is, in the month of June.

The decision was taken on the instructions of School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar in order to ensure the safety of the students.

The High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre School Education, Physical Training Journalist examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education will now be held in June.

The exams will be spread out all over the month starting in the first week and will go until the last week of June.

Earlier the exams were scheduled to begin on April 30.

The CBSE has also postponed the Class 12 board exams. It has cancelled the Class 10 board exams altogether and students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

