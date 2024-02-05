Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Exam 2024 Result Declared At dge.doamh.in- Check Direct Link Here

Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Exam 2024: The Maharashtra Directorate of Arts has announced the Elementary Drawing Exam Result for today, February 5, 2024. The exam was held in September/October 2023. Candidates who took the exam can receive their results via the official website, dge.doamh.in. Candidates who took the drawing exam can get the merit list pdf. The pdf file contains the rank, name of the contestant, centre number, seat number, date of birth, and reward rupees.

DOA Maharashtra held the Elementary Drawing Exam on October 4 and 5, 2023. The Object and Memory Drawing exam was held from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and again from 2 p.m. The Elementary Design Exam was planned for October 5 from 10.30 am to 1 pm, and the Plane Geometry and Lettering Exam from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Maharashtra Elementary Drawing Exam 2024: Steps to download here

1. Go to the official website: dge.doamh.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link "Elementary Drawing Grade Exam 2023 Merit List".

3. The pdf will open on your screen.

4. Download the results.

5. Take a printout for future reference.

The elementary drawing examination is administered at the state/national level to students. The exams are held throughout Maharashtra once a year, usually in September and October. Design, memory drawing, still life, nature, freehand, and geometry are among the topics covered.