MBOSE RESULT 2024

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: Meghalaya Class 12th Result Declared At megresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) board has released the results for the MBOSE HSSLC Science and Commerce streams, as well as the vocational courses, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 08, 2024, 12:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2024: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) released the class 12 or HSSLC results for the commerce, science, and vocational streams today, May 8, 2024. A total of 3210, or 85.24% of the 3,811 students who took the science exam, passed. The pass percentage for the commerce stream is 80.26%. In all, 1,935 of the 2,441 students who took the exam passed. Students who took these can check and obtain their results from the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. To view their results, candidates must provide the relevant login credentials, such as their roll number, into the result login box.

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website at mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the 'MBOSE 12th Result' link.

Step 3: Enter appropriate login credentials, including the MBOSE Board Roll Number.

Step 4: The MBOSE 12th stream-wise marksheets will display on the screen.

Step 5: Review and download the results for future reference.

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2024; direct link here for science stream

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2024; direct link here for commerce stream

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2024; direct link here for vocational stream

Sohan Bhattacharjee received the highest score, placing first in the Meghalaya Board 12th result 2024 for the science and commerce streams.

