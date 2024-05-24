MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC 2024 Result: Meghalaya Board Class 10th, 12th Arts Result DECLARED At megresults.nic.in- Check Details Here

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC 2024 Result: Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura, has announced the MBOSE Result 2024 on May 24, 2024. Candidates who took the Class 10 and 12 board exams can check their results on the official MBOSE website, megresults.nic.in. Candidates can check their Class 10 and 12 results on MBOSE's official website, mbose.in.The Meghalaya Class 12 examination for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams began on March 1, 2024 and ended on March 27, 2024. The overall pass percentage of class 10th is 55.80 percent, and 12th is 79.76 percent.

To obtain the MBOSE original mark sheets, students must visit their individual schools a few days after the 2024 result announcement. To view the SSLC Meghalaya Board Result 2024 online, students must enter their roll code and roll number.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC 2024 Result: Steps to download here

Go to the MBOSE official website, mbose.in.

Open the SSLC or HSSLC Arts link from the home page.

Enter the needed login information and click submit.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the Class 10/12 results and download the page.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC 2024: Last year trends

Last year, a total of 51,280 students took the Meghalaya Board SSLC (Class 10) exam, with 26,629 passing and an overall pass percentage of 51.93 percent. The exam was taken from March 3 to March 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.