MH CET 5 Year LLB Registration 2024 Ends Today At cetcell.mahacet.org- Check Steps To Apply Here

MH CET 2024: The State CET Cell of Maharashtra will close the registration window for the Common Entrance Test (MH CET) LLB 5 year 2024 today, April 15. Interested applicants can submit the MH CET 5-year LLB application form 2024 via the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The MH CET 5-year LLB 2024 is set to take place on May 18, 2024. Only those who have completed the application process will be eligible to download the MH CET law 2024 admit card.

MH CET 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed Class 12 or its equivalent from a recognised board.

Applicants in the unreserved (UR), economically weaker section (EWS), and other Maharashtra state (OMS) categories must have a minimum aggregate of 45 percent.

Candidates from scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) must score at least 40%. Candidates from Vimukta Jati and nomadic tribes (VJNT), scheduled castes (SC), and other backward classes (OBC) must have scored at least 42%.

MH CET 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the 'Candidate Registration A.Y. 2024-25' application form link.

Step 3: Choose the 'MAH-L.L.B 5. Yrs CET-2024' and fill up the necessary personal and educational information.

Step 4: Upload all required paperwork.

Step 5: Pay the application cost to finish the registration procedure.

Step 6: Download and print out the confirmation page for future reference.

The MH CET 2024 exam will be administered online for 120 minutes. It will consist of 150 questions, each worth one mark, for a total of 150 points. The exam will include questions from a variety of areas, including Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, English, and Mathematics. Candidates will earn one mark for each correct answer, with no penalty for incorrect answers.