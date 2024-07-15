MP RWL Class 10th, 12th Result 2024 Released At mpresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

MP RWL Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the MP 10th and 12th RWL Result 2024 today, July 15. Students who took the exam can now check and download their results from the official website, mpresults.nic.in. To access the scorecard, candidates must enter their roll number and application number.

Students who have failed one or more subjects in the regular exam are eligible to retake the MPBSE RWL (Re-appearing Without Loss of Year) exam without having to forfeit an academic year. Students can visit mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in to view their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) RWL results.

MP RWL Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website mpresults.nic.

2. Select the MP Board RWL result link from the homepage that displays.

3. A new login screen would appear.

4. Type in your roll number and application number 5. View and download the result

6. Print this page out for your future reference.

The MP Board 10th and 12th regular exam results for 2024 were announced in April. The overall pass percentage for the MP 10th exams was 58.10%, while the pass percentage for the Class 12 results was 64.48%. Students who did not achieve passing marks took the RWL exams. To be promoted to the next class, students need to secure at least 33% marks.