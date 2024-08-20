Advertisement
NEET UG 2024

NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Registration Closes Today on mcc.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NEET UG 2024: The NEET UG Round 1 registration link will be deactivated by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today at 12 noon. Make sure to have all required documents ready for counselling, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 11:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NEET UG 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registration for NEET UG 2024 Round 1 counselling today, August 20, 2024. The registration process for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats will end at 12 noon. Candidates who qualified for the NEET UG exam held on May 5 are eligible to apply for NEET UG counselling 2024 by submitting their forms at mcc.nic.in.

The NEET UG counselling process involves several steps: registration, fee payment, choice filling, and locking. MCC will announce the seat allotment results, and selected candidates must report to their allotted Medical or Dental College by the specified deadline.

Required documents for counselling include:

  1. Class 10 and 12 certificates and mark sheets
  2. ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
  3. Passport-size photographs
  4. Provisional Allotment Letter
  5. Caste Certificate or PwD Certificate (if applicable)

NEET UG 2024: Steps to register here

  • Visit the MCC website at mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the "Latest News" tab and choose "UG Medical."
  • On the redirected page, select the registration link and enter your basic details.
  • After registering, proceed to the choice filling and locking stage.
  • Choose your preferred colleges and courses based on eligibility and availability.
  • Lock your selections to confirm, then submit.
  • Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The ongoing counselling process is for the allocation of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats across around 710 medical colleges nationwide. Additionally, counselling is being held for 1,000 BDS seats, along with Ayush and nursing seats. The MCC is overseeing counselling for the 15% All India Quota seats, 100% of seats at all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, central universities, and deemed universities.

