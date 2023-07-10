trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633430
NEST RESULT 2023

NEST Result 2023 Declared On nestexam.in, Direct Link To Download Rank Card Here

NEST Result 2023 is now available on the official website nestexam.in, scroll down for the direct link to download NEST 2023 Rank Card.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 02:46 PM IST

NEST Result 2023: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has announced the National Entrance Screening Test, NEST Result 2023. Candidates can now check and download their NEST Result 2023 Rank Cards from the official website nestexam.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link below.

Steps To Download NEST Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEST Exam - nestexam.in.
Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads-  'NEST Result 2023'.
Step 3: Now entre your roll number and application number 
Step 4:  Now click on the "Show Merit Rank"  and your NEST Result 2023 will appear on the screen

NEST Result 2023 Direct Link

 

