NEST Result 2023 Declared On nestexam.in, Direct Link To Download Rank Card Here

NEST Result 2023: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has announced the National Entrance Screening Test, NEST Result 2023. Candidates can now check and download their NEST Result 2023 Rank Cards from the official website nestexam.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link below.

Steps To Download NEST Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEST Exam - nestexam.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads- 'NEST Result 2023'.

Step 3: Now entre your roll number and application number

Step 4: Now click on the "Show Merit Rank" and your NEST Result 2023 will appear on the screen



