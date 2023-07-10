NEST Result 2023 Declared On nestexam.in, Direct Link To Download Rank Card Here
NEST Result 2023 is now available on the official website nestexam.in, scroll down for the direct link to download NEST 2023 Rank Card.
NEST Result 2023: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) has announced the National Entrance Screening Test, NEST Result 2023. Candidates can now check and download their NEST Result 2023 Rank Cards from the official website nestexam.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link below.
Steps To Download NEST Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEST Exam - nestexam.in.
Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads- 'NEST Result 2023'.
Step 3: Now entre your roll number and application number
Step 4: Now click on the "Show Merit Rank" and your NEST Result 2023 will appear on the screen
NEST Result 2023 Direct Link
