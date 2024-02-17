NID DAT Prelims Result 2024 Declared At admissions.nid.edu- Steps To Check Scores Here

NID DAT 2024: The National Institute of Design (NID) declared the results of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) MDes prelims for the year 2024. Aspiring candidates who participated in the entrance test can access their NID DAT MDes prelims results 2024 on the official website, admissions.nid.edu. To check their results, candidates need to use their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth, on the official portal.

The NID Design Aptitude Test 2024 took place on December 24 at various exam centers across the country. Those who successfully clear the prelims will proceed to the NID DAT 2024 mains examination, scheduled to be held from March 3 to April 6. For candidates who wish to reassess their NID DAT scores, the rechecking option is available on the official website, admissions.nid.edu, until February 18, 2024.

NID DAT 2024 Result: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website, admissions.nid.edu.

- On the homepage, click on “Click here to view M.Des DAT Prelims Result 2024-25.”

- Enter the required login details.

- The NID DAT 2024 prelims result will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and take a printout for future reference.

The NID DAT examination is an annual process aimed at shortlisting candidates for admission to the BDes and MDes programs offered at NID campuses. As the results are unveiled, successful candidates can now prepare for the upcoming mains examination, while those seeking reassessment have until February 18 to apply for rechecking. Stay tuned to the official website for any further updates or announcements related to the NID DAT 2024 results and examination process.