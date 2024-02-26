NLSAT 2024 Registration Extended Till February 28 At admissions.nls.ac.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NLSAT 2024: The National Law School of India University Bengaluru (NLSIU Bengaluru) has extended the National Law School Admission Test (NLSAT 2024) registration deadline for the three-year LLB, two-year MA Public Policy, and PhD programmes for the academic year 2024-25. Eligible candidates can fill out the NLSAT application form on the official website, admissions.nls.ac.in.

The NLSIU Bengaluru will now shut its registration session on February 28. The NLSAT-LLB, NLSAT-MPP, and NLSAT-PhD will take place on March 17 from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. The academic session for three-year LLB will tentatively begin on July 1.

Candidates for the NLSAT LLB and MPP programmes must pay an application fee of Rs 2,500. Candidates from the SC, ST, OBC-NCL, PwD, and EWS categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. Students seeking for PhD studies in law and interdisciplinary will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 3,000.

NLSAT 2024: Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Go to NLSIU's official website, admissions.nls.ac.in.

Step 2: Register by creating login credentials on the homepage.

Step 3: Once the login process is complete, fill out the NLSAT 2024 application form.

Step 4: To finish the process, upload all required documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Finally, submit the application form as instructed.

NLSAT 2024: Exam pattern

The NLSAT 2024 exam will include two parts: objective Part A and descriptive Part B. Part A will include multiple-choice questions about reading comprehension, current events, and critical reasoning. Both sections will be worth 75 marks each.