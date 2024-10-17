Advertisement
NORCET 7 MAINS RESULT 2024

NORCET 7 Mains Result 2024 Released At aiimsexams.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

NORCET 2024: A total of 6,944 candidates qualified, with detailed breakdowns available for male, female, and PWBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates across different categories, scroll down for more details.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 17, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
NORCET 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the NORCET 7 Mains Result 2024. Candidates who took the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) can now view their results on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The prelims results were released on September 19, 2024, followed by the mains exam. Candidates who pass the mains will proceed to the document verification stage for the final recruitment process.

The exam features 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) worth a total of 100 marks, with a time limit of 90 minutes. Each incorrect answer incurs a penalty of 1/3 mark. Candidates who pass this stage qualify for Stage II. The main exam includes 160 MCQs, each with four options, carrying 160 marks overall, and lasts 180 minutes.

"This result is provisional, subject to verification of candidature and fulfillment of the eligibility conditions as laid down in the advertisement. The selection is further subject to the verification of eligibility, documents in original, etc., as required by the respective recruiting institutes/hospitals, according to their criteria. Any qualified candidate who fails to meet the eligibility criteria of the respective institutes/hospitals will not be considered for selection,” reads the official notification.

NORCET 7 Mains Result 2024: Steps to download here

  • Visit the official AIIMS exams website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Navigate to the "Result" section.
  • Under the "Recruitment" tab, select the NORCET 7 result link.
  • The result will appear in PDF format, displaying candidates' roll numbers, categories, PwBD status, gender, percentage, and rank.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

NORCET Result 2024; direct link here

The NORCET rank will determine the direct recruitment of Nursing Officers (Group B) across AIIMS institutes in India, with a Level 07 pay scale in the Pay Matrix. The online allocation process begins on October 23, 2024, and final selections will be based on merit and preferences. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

