NTA AIAPGET 2024 Result Released At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

AIAPGET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024. The exam, held on July 6, 2024, is conducted annually for postgraduate admissions in Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani systems of medicine. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download their scorecards from the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET.

NTA conducted the AIAPGET 2024 exam on behalf of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) and the National Commission for Homoeopathy (NCH), under the Ministry of Ayush's oversight. Over 40,000 candidates registered, with 37,980 appearing for the exam. The Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted across 211 centers in 100 cities.

"NTA displayed the answer keys and recorded responses of candidates from 16 July 2024 to 18 July 2024 and invited challenges through Public Notice. 2,525 Answer Key Challenges were received out of which 167 were the unique challenges. The challenges were placed before the concerned Subject Experts for review. Based on their feedback and after incorporating the changes, the Final Answer Keys were prepared which were used in preparing the Result of - AIAPGET- 2024,” reads the official notice.

AIAPGET 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in.

Find the latest news section on the homepage.

Click on the AIAPGET Scorecard link.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Review the result and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finalized the results and the answer key after considering objections raised against the provisional key. Candidates were given sufficient time to raise their concerns. The agency received 2,525 submissions, including 167 unique objections.