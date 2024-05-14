Advertisement
NTA Postpones CUET UG 2024 Exams Scheduled For May 15 In Delhi, Check Latest Updates Here

NTA has postponed the CUET UG 2024 exams scheduled for May 15 at the centres across Delhi due to "unavoidable reasons."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 14, 2024, 11:15 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday postponed the CUET UG 2024 exams scheduled for May 15 across the centres in Delhi. Releasing an official notification, the testing agency stated, "It is being informed to all the concerned candidates and stakeholders that due to unavoidable reasons, the test papers (Chemistry -306, Biology - 304, English - 101, and General Test - 501) which were earlier scheduled on 15 May 2024 stand postponed for the candidates appearing in Centres across Delhi only."

CUET UG 2024 Exam Update

According to the official notification released by the NTA, the CUET UG 2024 exams that were scheduled for May 15 have been postponed for all the centres across Delhi only due to unavoidable reasons and the test will now be conducted on May 29 2024.

The NTA will soon release the revised Admit Cards for candidates appearing for the CUET UG 2024 exams at centres across Delhi. Check the official notification here

 

