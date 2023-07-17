Odisha B.Ed Entrance Exam Results 2023: Check Your Scores At samsodisha.gov.in

The Department of Higher Education, Odisha, has declared the results for the B.Ed exam 2023 today, July 17. The candidates who appeared for this entrance test can check their scores from the official website of SAMS Odisha, https://www.samsodisha.gov.in/. The applicant has to enter their roll number, date of birth and other details to check their result. However, the cut-off list for the exam has not been released yet. Qualified candidates can now participate in the counselling process to get admission to any university or college. The state-level entrance exam in Odisha took place on June 11. The admission will be done for the 2,000 seats available at the top B.Ed colleges in Odisha.

Odisha B.Ed Results 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha, https://www.samsodisha.gov.in/.



Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section and select Odisha B.Ed Results.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details to log in.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download your scorecard.

The candidate should check all the details present in their scorecard carefully such as their roll number, total marks, name and other details. The provisional seat allotment result will be published on July 24 at 2 pm. Following this, the selected candidates of round one have to report to their respective institutions between July 25 and 29 with the exception of Friday.

The second list of the selection round will be released on August 7 at 2 pm. The applicants who passed the examination will have to undergo the counselling process now. They have to carry their documents such as their high school marksheet, intermediate marksheet, migration certificate, transfer certificate and other certificates that are necessary for admission.

The Odisha B.Ed exam consisted of two papers — Paper I and Paper II. The first paper was compulsory for everyone while the second was according to the candidates’ choice. Paper I consisted of questions from General English, General Awareness, Teaching Aptitude, and Reasoning. Paper II was different for the art stream students and Science stream candidates.