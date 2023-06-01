Odisha OJEE Result 2023 To Be Declared Tomorrow On ojee.nic.in, Check Official Time, Steps To Download Scorecard & More Here

OJEE 2023 Result: Minister of Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Pritiranjan Gharai and principal secretary Usha Padhi (SDTE) will declare the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Result 2023 tomorrow, June 2, 2023. The Result will be declared at the conference hall of SCTE and VT (government ITI campus) at 11 am.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their Odisha JEE Result 2023 on the official website - ojee.nic.in, following the simple steps given below.

Steps To Download OJEE 2023 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "OJEE Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your Roll Number, Date Of Birth and other required details

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and your Odisha JEE Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your OJEE 2023 Result and take a printout for future reference.

Special OJEE 2023

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has started the special OJEE 2023 registration at the official website - ojee.nic.in. Candidates will be able to apply for the special Odisha JEE test from June 8. The special OJEE exam date 2023 will be held between 26 and 30 June. DIRECT LINK To Apply For Special OJEE 2023