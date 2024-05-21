OSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2024 OUT At osssc.gov.in- Check Details Here

OSSSC Exam 2024: The Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the answer key for the Forest Guards Recruitment Exam 2024. Candidates who took the OSSSC CRE 2 exam can now estimate their tentative scores and assess their performance using the OSSSC answer key 2024. The OSSSC recruitment exam 2024 was held from April 24 to May 7, 2024. To download the OSSSC Forest Guard provisional answer key 2024, candidates should visit the official website, osssc.gov.in, and use their registration number and password.

If candidates are dissatisfied with the OSSSC Forest Guard answer key 2024, they can submit objections via the official website until May 23. Objections must include valid proof, and no objections will be accepted through email, post, in person, or by any other means, as stated in the official notice.

OSSSC Forest Guard Answer Key 2024: Steps To Raise Objections

- Visit osssc.gov.in.

- Click on the login tab and enter your credentials.

- In the new window, click on “File Objection to Published Answer Key for CRE-2023 (II).”

- Enter the required details in the candidate’s login section.

- Select the question number and the correct option based on your answers.

- Submit supporting documents and click on the final submit tab.

- Download and print the form for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,712 vacancies for forest guard, forester, and livestock inspector posts. The OSSSC will announce the recruitment exam results based on the final answer key soon.