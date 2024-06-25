Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2024 Released At predeledraj2024.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2024: The Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2024 admit card has been released by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota. Candidates can check and download their admit cards now if they plan to appear in the exam on June 30. To pursue the two-year Rajasthani Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), applicants must pass the Pre-D.El.Ed exam. The Rajasthan Pre DElEd exam will take place in one shift, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates must know that it is mandatory to carry printout of admit card and a valid ID proof to exam hall. Those who fail to carry the same will not be allowed to appear in exams. Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned on the admit card carefully. In case of any discrepancies, they must contact the Coordinator (Pre D.El.Ed) through helpline numbers.

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit predeledraj2024.in, the official website.

2. Select the Pre D.El.Ed Admit Card 2024 link from the homepage.

3. Enter your password and registration information in the following step.

4. The admit card will appear on the screen; follow the same steps

5. Download the file and print it out for your records.

Examinees are not permitted to bring in any prohibited items to the examination room, including watches, health bands, calculators, text books, cell phones, pagers, Bluetooth headphones, or earphones.