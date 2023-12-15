trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699407
RBI ASSISTANT PRELIMS RESULT 2023

RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023 Release, at opportunities.rbi.org.in Check Direct Link Here

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) preliminary exam results for the 2023 assistant recruitment have been released. Applicants who took the test can visit the RBI official to view their results.

Written By Yashasvi Singh|Last Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Those who wish to view the results of the RBI Assistant preliminary exam must log in to the bank's website.

 RBI Assistant Prelims Result: How To Check 

Visit the opportunities.rbi.org.in website of the bank.
Select the results tab located under the current job vacancies.
Click on the Assistant Prelims test page
Put in your login information.
Submit and check the result 

RBI Assistant Prelims Result: Direct link  

For a total of 100 marks, candidates were given 100 questions covering the English language, numerical skills, and reasoning ability in the preliminary test. The paper consisted of two sections: thirty questions worth of marks for each, and thirty questions for each of the other thirty marks.The Reserve Bank of India is holding a recruitment campaign to fill 450 assistant positions

