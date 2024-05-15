Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Rbse Class 10th, 12th Result To Be Declared Soon At rajresults.nic.in- Steps And Direct Link To Check Scores Here

RBSE Board Result 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon release the results for the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2024. As soon as they are announced, students who participated in the RBSE 10th and 12th exams 2024 can access their online scorecards via the official website of the Board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The RBSE conducted the secondary (10th) exams from March 7 to March 30, 2024, while the higher secondary (12th) exams took place from February 26 to April 4, 2024. Approximately 20 lakh students sat for both the 10th and 12th board exams. Of the 9 lakh students who undertook the 12th class exams, more than 6 lakh were from the Arts stream. Science saw 2.31 lakh students, while Commerce had 27,388 students.

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: List Of Webistes To Check Scores

- rajresults.nic.in

- rajasthan.indiaresults.com

- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan 10th And 12th Board Result 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Visit the official website, rajresults.nic.in.

- Look for the prominently displayed "Class 10th or 12th Result 2024" link on the homepage.

- Click on the link to access the result portal.

- Enter the required details, such as your date of birth and roll number, in the designated fields. Then, click submit.

- Your RBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2024 will appear on the screen after verification.

- Review your results carefully to ensure accuracy.

- Download and save a copy of your result for future reference.

RBSE Board Result Class 10th, 12th: Passing Marks

To pass the RBSE class 10th and 12th exams, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject, including theory and practical components if applicable. Additionally, they need an overall minimum of 33% and a grade of "D" or higher. Students scoring below "D" will fail, even if they meet the 33% minimum per subject.