RPSC ADMIT CARD 2024

RPSC SO Admit Card 2024 Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RPSC SO Admit Card 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released hall tickets for the Statistical Officer position, which candidates can get from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

 

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
RPSC SO Admit Card 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the admit card for the Statistical Officer exam today, February 22, 2024. Candidates can download it from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam will be held on February 25 from 11 AM to 1.30 PM at Ajmer and Jaipur district headquarters. Candidates are required to arrive at the exam center at least 60 minutes before the start time, by 10 AM. Late entry will not be permitted. Hence, candidates should arrive early to complete security checks and identification procedures in time.

RPSC Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Visit the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click the admit card link.

3. Enter your registration number and other information.

4. The admit card will appear on the screen.

5. Download it and save a copy for future reference. 

RPSC Admit Card 2024; direct link here

Candidates must download their admit cards and bring the original Aadhaar card (coloured print) to the test centre for identification.

