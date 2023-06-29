topStoriesenglish2628482
SAMS ODISHA 2 MERIT LIST 2023

SAMS Odisha 2 Merit List 2023 To Be Released Soon At samsodisha.gov.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

SAMS Odisha 2 Merit List 2023: As per the revised schedule, candidates can register till June 30, 2023. Students who are interested in applying for Class 11 Admission can submit their forms on samsodisha.gov.in, scroll down for more information.

SAMS Odisha 2 Merit List 2023: SAMS Odisha +2 Merit List 2023 for Round 1 will be announced on July 6, 2023, at 11.45 a.m. Candidates can register until tomorrow, June 30, 2023, according to the new schedule. Students interested in applying for Class 11 admission should visit samsodisha.gov.in and fill out the application form.

The registration deadline was originally set for June 20, 2023, however, it was later extended to June 26, 2023. It was also extended till June 30, 2023.

SAMS Odisha 2 merit List 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click on Higher Secondary School Plus 2 section.

3. On the next page, select the student login and enter details once link is active.

4. Upload all the documents and cross-check details before submitting.

5. Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future references

SAMS Odisha 2 merit List 2023; direct link to apply here

The first selection merit list will be released on July 6, 2023, at 11:45 a.m. Shortlisted pupils must report for admission to higher secondary institutions between July 7, 2023, and July 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. The second merit list will be released on July 19, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.

 

 

