SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: 194 Positions Available — Visit sbi.co.in To Apply

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Retired Bank Officer (RBO) posts. The process is intended to recruit FLC Directors and Counselors. Interested candidates can submit their applications online from June 15 to July 6. Eligible candidates can apply for these positions through the official website — https://sbi.co.in/. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 194 positions that include 12 FLC Director positions and 182 FLC Counsellor positions. It is important to note that sending hard copies of applications or any other documents to the bank's offices is not necessary.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2023: Applicants’ Instructions

1. Candidates must make sure they upload all required paperwork, including ID and age verifications. Failure to do so will disqualify the candidate from the recruitment process.



2. Applicant’s candidature is provisional and pending successful verification of all information and supporting documentation. Keep original documents handy to be presented at the interview.

3. For more information, regularly check the SBI website at https://bank.sbi/web/careers.

4. Candidates will be emailed the call letter; no hard copies will be sent.

Age Limit for SBI RBO Recruitment 2023

The applicants should be between 60 and 63 years. Age restrictions won't apply to candidates from reserved categories.

Selection Procedure: Interview and Shortlisting

1. Candidates will be shortlisted and invited for the interview.

2. SBI will fix the minimum qualifying marks for the interview.

3. A merit list prepared in descending order of the interview score will be prepared.

How to apply for SBI RBO Recruitment 2023:

1. Go to the career page on SBI's official website.

2. Click the "apply online" link under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/RS/2023-24/11 on the homepage.

3. Sign up as a new or existing user and continue with the application process.

4. Complete the form as directed, and upload the necessary documents.

5. Review the application form carefully before submitting it.

7. Take a print out for future reference.