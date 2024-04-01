SOSE Class 9th Admission Result 2024 Released At edudel.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SOSE Result 2024: The results of the Class 9 admission exam for the STEM courses offered by Dr. BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSE) have been released by the Directorate of Education, Delhi. Candidates who took the exam can use the official website, edudel.nic.in, to view and get their results. Candidates must provide their registration ID and password to access the login portal.The results of the SOSE exam, which was held between January 19 and 28, 2024, have been made public.

"Results for admission (2024-25) in Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence for STEM (Class - IX), High-End 21st Century Skills (Class - IX), Performing and Visual Arts (Class - IX) and Humanities (Class - IX) have been published," reads the official website.

SOSE Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website edudel.nic.in.

2. Select the SOSE Result link located under the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence option on the homepage that appears.

3. A fresh login screen would appear.

4. Type in your password and registration ID.

5. View and save the outcome.

6. Print this page off for your future reference.

Those who completed their STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) exam can download their results to view information about their names, roll numbers, scores, and other facts.