SSC CHSL RESULT 2023

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 To Be Out On This Date At ssc.nic.in, Check Steps To Download Scorecard, Merit List And More

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier 1 Result will be declared shortly on the official website - ssc.nic.in, scroll down for the steps to download SSC CHSL scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2023: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam from August 2 to 17, 2023, using an online format throughout the country. According to reports the result will be out on 29 August however officials are yet to confirm the same. To successfully clear the SSC CHSL exam, candidates are required to achieve the specified minimum scores in each tier and paper. Moreover, surpassing the cut-off marks is essential to progress to the subsequent phase of the selection process. Candidates who took part in the SSC CHSL Tier-1 examination can access the provided information regarding the minimum qualifying marks.

SSC CHSL 2023 Tier I: Steps To Check Scores Here

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website @ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your registration number, password, and captcha in the login box appearing on the right side of the homepage.

Step 3: A new page appears, there search for Result/Marks and click on it.

Step-4: Select the examination “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2023”.

Step-5: Your SSC CHSL Marks/Scorecard for Tier 1 Exam appears on the screen.

Step-6: Download SSC CHSL Scorecard and keep it for future reference.

Minimum Qualifying Marks for SSC CHSL 2023

The minimum qualifying marks for the SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam are designed solely for the purpose of passing the examination and do not guarantee a candidate's ultimate selection. The cut-off scores for SSC CHSL vary according to category and position. These cut-off values are released subsequent to the declaration of Tier 1 results. The minimum qualifying scores specific to each category for the computer-based SSC CHSL Tier-1 exam are outlined below:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks
General 30%
OBS/EWS 25%
SC/ST etc 20%

SSC CHSL 2023 Merit List

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Tier-II Examination based on their performance in the Tier-I Examination. Normalized scores of candidates will be utilized for establishing merit and making the final selection. The merit list will be formulated based on candidates' overall performance in the Tier-II Examination exclusively. The Merit List will be compiled based on the cumulative marks attained in Section-I & Section-II of Tier-II examination, provided candidates qualify in Section-III (both modules) of Tier-II as per the qualifying criteria determined by the Commission.

SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

Category SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut off 2022 Marks (Out of 200)
General 140.18226
EWS 131.40838
OBC 140.12370
SC 112.86061
ST 104.78368

 

