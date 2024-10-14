TN Exam Time Table 2024-25: Tamilnadu DGE SSLC, Class 11, 12 Exam Schedule Datesheet Released At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Steps To Check

TN Exam Time Table 2024-25: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TN DGE), Chennai, has released the exam schedule for Higher Secondary First Year (+1), Higher Secondary Second Year (+2), and SSLC exams. The exams are set to take place in March. Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced the schedule during a press conference today. According to the announcement, Class 11 (Plus One) exams will be held from March 5 to March 27, 2025. The minister wrote on X (Formerly Twitter), “As per the advice given by Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin and Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister @Udhaystalin, we are going to publish the 10th, 11th and 12th class public examination schedule for this academic year on Monday (14.10.2024).

In the Class 11 final exam, 8,11,172 students appeared, with 7,39,539 successfully passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 91.17%. Of the passers, 4,04,143 were girls and 3,35,396 were boys, with pass rates of 94.69% for girls and 87.26% for boys. In the Class 12 exam, 7,60,606 students took part, with 7,19,196 passing, leading to an overall pass rate of 94.56%. This included 3,93,890 girls (96.44%), 3,25,305 boys (92.37%), and one third-gender candidate who also passed.

TN Exam Time table 2024-25: Steps to check here

Visit the official DGE TN website at dge.tn.gov.in.

Click on the 'Time Table' section.

You’ll be taken to a new page where the TN Public Exam Time Table 2025 will appear.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

