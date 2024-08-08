TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket 2024 Released At tnpscexams.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Technical Services Examination (CTSE). Candidates can download their TNPSC CTSE hall tickets for 2024 from the official websites: tnpsc.gov.in and tnpscexams.in. Candidates should log in with their registration ID and password to obtain the admit card. Alternatively, the hall ticket can be accessed via the One Time Registration (OTR) dashboard by entering the application number and date of birth.

The written examination for the TNPSC CTSE is scheduled to take place from August 12 to 16, 2024, excluding August 15. Additionally, the Commission is accepting applications for direct recruitment to the CTSE (interview posts), with online written exams planned for August 12, 19, 20, and 21, 2024. The final selection will be based on the total marks earned in the Written Examination (Part B of Paper I and Paper II) and the Interview, considering the rules for reservation of appointments.

TNPSC CTSE Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in or tnpscexams.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the link for the TNPSC CTSE hall ticket.

Step 3: The relevant page will open.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth in the designated fields.

Step 5: Submit these details to access your hall ticket.

Step 6: Your TNPSC CTSE hall ticket for 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the PDF of the admit card.

Step 8: Print the admit card to bring with you on exam day.

On August 6, 2024, TNPSC also announced a notice for direct recruitment to the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts). The Computer Based Test (CBT) for these posts is scheduled for August 12, 19, 20, and 21, 2024.