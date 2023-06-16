TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Releasing Today On dost.cgg.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

TS DOST Couselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will soon release the TS DOST 2023 counselling phase 1 seat allotment result. Candidates will be able to check and download the TS DOST Counselling result on the official wesbite - dost.cgg.gov.in today.

Here's How To Check TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official site of TS DOST - dost.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment result

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit and your result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the TS DOST Counselling Result and save it for future reference

TS DOST Counselling 2023 Self Reporting

Students fill be able to apply for online self reporting of Phase 1 from June 16 to June 25, 2023. The phase 1 registration was started on May 16 and ended on June 10, 2023.

DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET). Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, list and other details.