topStoriesenglish2622425
NewsEducation
TS DOST COUNSELLING RESULT 2023

TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Releasing Today On dost.cgg.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 will be soon available on the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Releasing Today On dost.cgg.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

TS DOST Couselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will soon release the TS DOST 2023 counselling phase 1 seat allotment result. Candidates will be able to check and download the TS DOST Counselling result on the official wesbite - dost.cgg.gov.in today.

Here's How To Check TS DOST Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023

Step 1:  Visit the official site of TS DOST - dost.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS DOST Phase 1 seat allotment result 

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit and your result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the TS DOST Counselling Result and save it for future reference

TS DOST Counselling 2023 Self Reporting 

Students fill be able to apply for online self reporting of Phase 1 from June 16 to June 25, 2023. The phase 1 registration was started on May 16 and ended on June 10, 2023. 
DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET). Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, list and other details.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile